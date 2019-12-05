Linkin Park The Most Streamed Rock Artist Of The Year

They haven't had any new music released in 2 years, Linkin Park is the most streamed rock band in 2019.

Deezer a music streaming service they have reported that Linkin Park is the most streamed rock band in 2019.

Not much rock is found in Deezer. Nigel Harding, VP of Artist Marketing at Deezer said: “Local music has completely smashed it this year!”

Next year marks the 20th anniversary for the band's debut studio album Hybrid Theory. As well as a Decade of their 4th album A Thousand Suns, it may mean that they will gain even more streams for the band next year 2020.

Via Kerrang