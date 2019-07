During their show this week, Lil Wayne had a moment on stage that has a lot of fans a bit confused.

After a 4 song set, Lil Wayne addressed the crowd and supposedly decided to quit the tour because of the crowd size before he walked off the stage.

Check out the bizarre moment caught on video below!

Video of Lil Wayne QUITS on the Blink 182 Tour Halfway Through and DISSES the Crowd?!

-story via people.com