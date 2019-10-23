Life Saving Visit to Museum Exhibit Alerts Woman To Breast Cancer

A tourist who visited the Camera Obscura & World of Illusions in Edinburgh, Scotland is thankful she went when she did.

While there, Bal Gill and her family were making their way through the castle and entered the thermal imaging room which offers guests "the chance to see just how hot, or cold you are".

"As all families do, we entered and started to wave our arms and look at the images created," she said. "While doing this I noticed a heat patch (red in color) coming from my left breast. We thought it was odd and having looked at everyone else they didn't have the same. I took a picture and we carried on and enjoyed the rest of the museum."

After they made it home, Gill decided to look into what that odd spot on her chest could be.

"At this point, I searched on Google to see what this could mean and I saw a lot of articles about breast cancer and thermal imaging cameras," she recalled. "I made an appointment with the doctor and as it turns out I do have breast cancer, thankfully really early stages. I have now had two surgeries and have one to go to prevent it from spreading."

She continued saying, "I just wanted to say thank you: without that camera, I would never have known." "I know it's not the intention of the camera but for me, it really was a life-changing visit. I cannot tell you enough about how my visit to the Camera Obscura changed my life."

-story via yahoo.com