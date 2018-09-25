Lewisville Resident Claims $3 Mil Lottery Scratch Ticket Prize

A North Texan has a lot more money now. A person from Lewisville the claimed a prize-winning ticket worth $3 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials say the person bought the ticket for a game called $750 Million Winner’s Circle at a Chevron gas station at 2290 Justin Road in Highland Village.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

The Texas Lottery says this was the second $3 million winner in this particular game, meaning 10 additional $3 million prizes remain unclaimed.

The game offers more than $750 million in total prizes, thus the name $750 Million Winner's Circle.

The lottery says your overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.88. That includes break-even prizes.

