Lenny Kravitz Sets #FamilyGoals With Happy Birthday Instagram Post To Jason Momoa

August 2, 2019
This week, Lenny Kravitz proved that just because someone is married to your ex, doesn't mean you can't have a great relationship with them. 

As you may know, Jason Momoa is married to Lisa Bonet, Kravitz's ex-wife and he considers the "Aquaman" star a good friend and brother.  

And in a birthday shout out to Momoa on Instagram, it really shows.  

Happy birthday brother. Love and respect always. Ohana ‘til the end.

-story via yahoo.com 

