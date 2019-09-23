Help Lenny Kravitz Find His Vintage Sunglasses

The iconic singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz is turning to his fans for support after he lost his "sentimental" pair of sunglasses.

Over the weekend, Kravitz performed in Los Angeles. At some point during his time at the venue,he lost the vintage sunglasses, which is why he's seeking help from his social media followers in order to find them.

On Monday, Kravitz, took to Twitter to post photos of himself wearing the lost sunglasses. Kravitz wrote a message to his fans about how much these sunnies mean to him.

I’m missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in LA at the Shrine this weekend. They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member. Hoping to get them back, no questions asked. Any information please email kravitzglasses@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/vXQY1ZKD1i — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) September 23, 2019

Since posting hours ago, Kravitz's tweet has been retweeted close to 1,000 times. It's also been "liked" over 2,500 times by social media users.

Via: Vulture