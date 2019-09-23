Help Lenny Kravitz Find His Vintage Sunglasses

Have you seen Lenny Kravitz’s sunglasses?

September 23, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Lenny Kravitz

Credit: Imagn/© Press Association

The iconic singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz is turning to his fans for support after he lost his "sentimental" pair of sunglasses.

Over the weekend, Kravitz performed in Los Angeles. At some point during his time at the venue,he lost the vintage sunglasses, which is why he's seeking help from his social media followers in order to find them.

On Monday, Kravitz, took to Twitter to post photos of himself wearing the lost sunglasses.  Kravitz wrote a message to his fans about how much these sunnies mean to him.

Since posting hours ago, Kravitz's tweet has been retweeted close to 1,000 times. It's also been "liked" over 2,500 times by social media users.

Please help Lenny Kravitz get his glasses back.  If there are any hot tips or information about the missing glasses whereabouts email  kravitzglasses@gmail.com.  ​

Via: Vulture

