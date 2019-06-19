Lenny Kravitz Jams Out With Nine Year Old Drummer Before Show

Time and time again, rock and roll proves to have no age. A nine year old drummer recently got the chance of a lifetime when she got to jam with rock icon Lenny Kravitz before his show at London’s O2 Arena. Kravitz posted a video of the jam session to his Instagram page.

Lenny Kravitz had seen videos of nine year old, Nandi Bushell, drumming on Instagram, and wanted to reach out and invite her to a show. Bushell and her family, who are from Ipswich, England, were shocked when they heard from the singer-songwriter. “This is crazy! Lenny's asking for our phone number!" said Nandi’s father, John Bushell.

Nandi Bushell has been drumming since she was five, and even recently got to take part in a John Lewis advert. Still her jam session with Lenny Kravitz is something she will surely always cherish. Kravitz had similar feelings as he wrote on Instagram “You are inspiring and I look forward to seeing you shine in the future. Love and respect.”

Via BBC