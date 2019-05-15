A ‘Strangers Things’ Lego Set Is Coming In June

May 15, 2019
Do you know what’s better than Stranger Things? A Stranger Things Lego set. 

Yes! A Stranger Things Lego set is on its way and it will arrive just in time for the season 3 premiere. Lego has released the specs for the upcoming set and its release date.

The 2,200-piece set is very detailed and comes with all of your favorite characters in Lego form, along with a Demogorgon, walkie-talkies, and waffles for Eleven. The unique set recreates the Byers house in both the real world and upside down. 

Lego also released an ‘80s commercial announcing the new set that you have to watch.

Will you be buying this cool new set for your Stranger Things collection? The Stranger Things Upside Down Lego set starts at $199.00.

