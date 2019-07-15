Metallica And GN’R Named To Forbes Highest Paid List For First Time

Every year, Forbes puts out their “highest paid” lists and fans flock to see how much their favorite celebrities and musicians are worth. For 2019, there are two new bands that cracked the top 100. Thanks to years of touring, selling albums and other ventures, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses have made Forbes highest paid celebrities list for 2019.

Some fans may be surprised to see both Metallica and Guns N’ Roses are new to this list, as both bands have been around since the 80’s, but recent tours and years of fame, have bumped these bands to some of the highest paid celebrities in the world. According to Forbes, Metallica is worth $68.5 million, with the majority of those earnings coming from touring. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, and each band member has a personal net worth of at least $200 million.

Guns N’ Roses also made the list, thanks in large part to their ‘Not in This Lifetime’ tour in 2016. The band ranked 71st with earnings of $44 million in 2019, as the tour made roughly $560 million in three years. Both Slash and Axl Rose have a combined net worth between $150-$200 million.

Thanks to touring, years of album sales, and ventures outside of music, both of these legendary bands have achieved great success throughout the years. Now, they have accumulated enough wealth to be considered some of the highest paid around the world. It seems playing music for all these years has its benefits.

Via The Cheat Sheet