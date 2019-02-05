Lawmaker In Hawaii Wants To Raise Minimum Age In Buying Cigarettes To 100

A lawmaker in Hawaii has written a proposal stating that he wants to raise the minimum age to buying cigarettes to 100 years old.

This bill would make Hawaii the first state in the country to so-called "ban" cigarettes on the island. How it would increase? The bill says it would raise the age to 30 in 2020, 40 in 2021, 50 in 2022, 60 in 2023 and lastly 100 in 2024.

Keep in mind that e-cigs, cigars and chewing tobacco doesn't NOT count in the bill.

"This is more lethal, more dangerous than any prescription drug, and it is more addicting," the state representative says. "In my view, you are taking people who are enslaved from a horrific addiction, and freeing people from horric enslavement. We, as legislators, have a duty to do things to save people's lives. If we don't ban cigarettes, we are killing people."

Hawaii is one the few states that sales cigarettes above the age of 21.

via Sacramento Bee