Late Director John Singleton's Cause Of Death Revealed

We now know what was the cause of death of the late director, John Singleton.

As you know, he died Monday at an L.A. hospital after the family took him off life support after suffering a massive stroke.

Singleton was in a coma in ICU after suffering the massive stroke in his hospital bed.

According to a document obtained by TMZ, Singleton's death certificate says he died of an acute ischemic stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage and hypertension. His time of death was 3:30pm on April 28th.

Singleton was 51 years old.

