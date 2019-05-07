Lakewood Theater to Become Bowling Alley

The old Lakewood Theater has been closed since 2015, but it'll turn into a bowling alley soon!

The theater opened back in 1938, where it was home to screened movies, putting together live acts and so much more. It's also recognized by the city of Dallas as an official landmark.

According to Guide Live, the space will turn into a bowling alley, calling it Bowlski's.

The owners of Bowlski's are Lakewood residents and have opened Bowlounge at the Design District and a Bowlski's location in Colorado.

The theater has been going under extensive construction from the inside to make the theater-to-bowling transition.

Everything, including the murals, the stairway handles and the bathrooms will remain untouched.

The theater seats have been replaced by a 10-lane bowling alley and the stage has been revamped and may host live acts and karaoke.

Thoughts?

via Guide Live