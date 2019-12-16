Kumail Nanjiani Is Looking Jacked For His Role In Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Marvel Studios really does turn people into superheroes.

Comedic actor Kumail Nanjiani, who is known for his roles in "Silicon Valley" and "The Big Sick", was cast earlier in the year as Kingo for Marvel Studios upcoming "Eternals" film.

And in typical Marvel fashion, in order for him to play the role of a superhero, he had to become one.

Or at least look like one physically.

This week the actor shared a couple of shirtless selfies to show off all the hard work he's been going through in order to bring his character to life.

Marvel's "The Eternals" is slated to release sometime in November 2020.

-story via tmz.com