Kirsten Bell And Dax Shepard Both Forget Anniversary

They both missed their anniversary by a whole week!

October 21, 2019
Monday Kirsten Bell posted on Instagram that she and Dax Shepard both forgot their anniversary! The couple was reminded by family and friends that their anniversary happened last week.

Bell Mentioned it was their 5th anniversary on the Instagram post but was corrected by a fan that it has been 6 years and replied to them "hahahah oops, your right it was 6yrs!!!!! ------"

She mentioned in the post that they both don't remember the exact date they both got married. 

"That's because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since, I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant. To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love.".
 

We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day. Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since. I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant. To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love. I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us.

