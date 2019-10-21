Kirsten Bell And Dax Shepard Both Forget Anniversary

Monday Kirsten Bell posted on Instagram that she and Dax Shepard both forgot their anniversary! The couple was reminded by family and friends that their anniversary happened last week.

Bell Mentioned it was their 5th anniversary on the Instagram post but was corrected by a fan that it has been 6 years and replied to them "hahahah oops, your right it was 6yrs!!!!! ------"

She mentioned in the post that they both don't remember the exact date they both got married.

“That’s because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since, I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant. To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love.".

