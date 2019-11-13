Krispy Kreme Introduces A Brownie Batter Filled Doughnut

Krispy Kreme is introducing 2 new doughnuts just in time for the upcoming holidays.

So get ready to say good bye to your diet plan!

The 1st one is being titled as the Double Chocolate Duoghnut and is filled with a mix of chocolate brownie batter and white chocolate Kreme. Then it's dipped in a white chocolate-flavored glaze, and decorated with swirls of chocolate and vanilla frosting.

Second, is the Praline Cheesecake Duoghnut. This doughnut contains praline cheesecake filling and is dipped in a milk chocolate-flavored glaze then drizzled with white chocolate-flavored icing.

These bad boys will be available starting December 1st and all we can say is we're ready for them.

