Klyde Warren Park To Host 'Poo-Themed' Experience This Week

This week on Thursday October 10, Dallas residents will get the chance to have quite the interesting experience.

Addison based company Poo-Purri, will be installing a 30 foot tall poo in the center of Klyde Warren Park.

Apparently, this is the company's test run of a traveling poo-themed experience for people attending to "drop the crap they've been holding in." Of course they're reffering to any kind of negative thoughts one might be having and not to be taken literally.

A representative for the company refused to discuss what everything will look like and company founder Suzy Batiz has been unable to give any interviews. However, the company did continue further with their statement saying people who visit the park should remove any "self-sabotaging thoughts" the kind that "when held in, weigh us down, constipate our minds and hold us back from showing up as our authentic selves."

On Thursday the event will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, then after that, will head out on a 22-stop tour that starts on the Santa Monica Pier in California on Oct. 24. It's expected to make a return to Dallas April 23-26, 2020.

