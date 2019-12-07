KFC Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs: Now At Your Local Walmart

DRUMSTICKS roasting on an open fire?

That's the smell you can experience this holiday season with Walmart's limited-edition Kentucky Fried Chicken’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. Yes, it smells exactly like a bucket of KFC.

And, no, this isn't a yuletide joke.

Ross McRoy, the President and founder of Enviro-Log (who manufactures the product) said in a statement, “Since selling out last year, we have received weekly calls from hopeful fans wanting to get their hands on the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. This heart-warming and hunger-inducing partnership is sure to spice things up this holiday season.”

The finger (nose?)-licking good item is now on sale for $18.99. Wouldn't it make a lot more sense to pay a couple of additional bucks and buy the real thing with a $20 Fill Up bucket? At least you're not burning away 8 pieces of Original Recipe, Extra Crispy, or Kentucky Grilled Chicken, a large cole slaw, 4 biscuits, and 2 large mashed potatoes and gravy.

Video of KFC | 11 Herbs &amp; Spices Firelogs

Source: New York Post

