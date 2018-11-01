KFC Gives $11,000 To Child After Parents Win Contest Naming Her After Colonel Sanders

Would you name your child after Colonel Sanders for $11,000? Well one family decided to do so, after KFC announced the promotion earlier this year. Harland Rose was born September 9, and her parents decided what better way to start her off in life than with a $11,000 prize courtesy of the colonel.

Harland, Colonel Sander’s first name, is what parents from around the country had to name their child if they wanted the prize. In KFC’s original announcement they stated the money is to go towards college tuition for the child.

The child, Harland Rose, was born on the same day as Colonel Sanders coincidentally, making her the perfect winner for this prize. While she won’t be able to use the money in her youth, it was a great way to help a family out with college tuition. Luckily for little Harland, she now has $11,000 waiting for the college of her choice.

KFC sent out a tweet announcing the winner. In that tweet they said, “I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our baby Harland contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose.” The tweet was accompanied by a picture of the new born.

While Harland may not be the most popular name, it is definitely original and now has a great story to go with it. Her parents plan to call her Harley, but little Harland Rose, born 8 pounds, 1 ounce and 21 inches, will now be the first KFC contest baby. Hopefully this brings in a new generation, and one day a Harland will rule more than just the chicken world.

Via USA Today