Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Share Embarrassing Story Of Daughter Lola Walking In On Them

The Two Shared The Story Monday On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’

June 17, 2019
Angela Chase
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola, got a very unwanted birthday surprise this weekend. The ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ host shared the story on her show on Monday, and it defines awkward. Let’s just say Ripa was giving her husband his Father’s Day present, when their daughter walked in the room.

Mark Consuelos was on hand Monday morning to help his wife, Kelly Ripa share the story of their awkward Father’s Day/birthday encounter with their daughter. According to Ripa, the two were upstairs enjoying some alone time, before heading to brunch with their in-laws and children.

“I'm going to be honest: I was not in the mood. There was a house full of people," said Ripa, before her husband agreed, and said he could tell. While it was going on their daughter Lola, who happened to be celebrating her 18th birthday, walk in the room. Ripa had hoped she didn’t notice, but said she “made eye contact with her.”

The embarrassment didn’t stop there as Ripa and her husband said the conversation continued to brunch. Lola apparently told her parents “you guys have no chill.” While her birthday may have been ruined, it sounds like Mark Consuelos had a good Father’s Day.

