Kellogg's Honey Smacks Linked To Salmonella, Texas Is Among States Affected

The CDC warns people to not buy Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, because it is linked to Salmonella.

Back in July 2018, there were 100 Salmonella cases in 33 states. Since then, there has been 130 cases from 36 states, which includes Texas.

Out of 130 cases, 34 have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported.

Those who consumed the cereal that has Salmonella will get sick 12 to 72 hours after consuming. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

If you have any questions regarding the outbreak, call the CDC media line at (404)639-3286.

via CBS 11