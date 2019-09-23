The Kardashians Getting Laughed At During Emmy's Goes Viral

September 23, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
kardashian

Kevin Winter / Staff

Angela Chase
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner might be feeling a little bit awkward.  

The famous reality TV sisters presented the award for Outstanding Competition Series and during their speech the two were laughed at by the audience in a very awkward moment.   

Of course everyone on Twitter was also there to comment on the pair being roasted.  

-story via toofab.com 

Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner
Emmy's
viral
Laugh
Awards
Awkward
News
Entertainment
2019

