The Kardashians Getting Laughed At During Emmy's Goes Viral
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner might be feeling a little bit awkward.
The famous reality TV sisters presented the award for Outstanding Competition Series and during their speech the two were laughed at by the audience in a very awkward moment.
Of course everyone on Twitter was also there to comment on the pair being roasted.
Kim Kardashian: "Our family knows first-hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves."— Ishani Nath (@ishaninath) September 23, 2019
Kendall Jenner: "Telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted."
The rest of us:#Emmys pic.twitter.com/NW9ZaFhEZO
best joke at the #Emmys so far goes to @KimKardashian for describing reality tv as “Real people telling real stories about themselves” Audience ate that shit up— itbadamo (@adamobarbieri1) September 23, 2019
-story via toofab.com