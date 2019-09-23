The Kardashians Getting Laughed At During Emmy's Goes Viral

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner might be feeling a little bit awkward.

The famous reality TV sisters presented the award for Outstanding Competition Series and during their speech the two were laughed at by the audience in a very awkward moment.

Video of Kim and Kendall just got laughed at mid-intro in Emmys

Of course everyone on Twitter was also there to comment on the pair being roasted.

Kim Kardashian: "Our family knows first-hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves."



Kendall Jenner: "Telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted."



The rest of us:#Emmys pic.twitter.com/NW9ZaFhEZO — Ishani Nath (@ishaninath) September 23, 2019

best joke at the #Emmys so far goes to @KimKardashian for describing reality tv as “Real people telling real stories about themselves” Audience ate that shit up — itbadamo (@adamobarbieri1) September 23, 2019

-story via toofab.com