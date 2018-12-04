Kanye West Was Caught On His Cell Phone During A Broadway Musical, And The Show's Star Was Having None Of It

Kanye West has issued an apology after getting caught using his cell phone during a performance of the new Broadway musical, ‘The Cher Show.’ The famed rapper was in New York Monday, with wife Kim Kardashian, for opening night of the new musical. During the performance, one of the show’s actors noticed West on his cell phone, and decided to take matters into his own hands.

Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in ‘The Cher Show,’ was disappointed when he saw Kanye West on his cell phone during the show, a faux pas in the theatre community. Instead of ignoring the move, or interrupting the show, Spector decided the best move was to send a tweet to West. With West known to be a big twitter user, it was probably the best course of action.

Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much. — Jarrod Spector (@jarrodspector) December 4, 2018

In his tweet, Jarrod Spector writes, “Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.” The tweet was sent to the rapper about an hour into the performance. While many were quick to admonish West for the move, some online were able to see the irony of the actor performing in the show, using his cell phone during the performance.

A few hours after the initial tweet, Kanye West responded, but surprisingly in a very apologetic manor. In his tweet West wrote, “the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe’ please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.” Kanye West apparently enjoyed the show so much; he was taking notes on his phone, when Spector noticed the rapper.

the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing “I got you babe”

please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece. — ye (@kanyewest) December 4, 2018

While committing a faux pas indeed, Kanye West seems to be in the clear after his apology. Him and wife, Kim Kardashian reportedly enjoyed the show so much, they stayed longer than intended. It seems this time Kanye West will be getting a pass, and maybe we’ll be seeing some Cher inspired Kanye work in the future.

Via Yahoo! Entertainment