Justin Timberlake Spotted Holding Hands With His Co-Star, Sources Say It’s Innocent

A photographer spotted Justin Timberlake holding hands and getting close with his co-star actress Alisha Wainwright while in New Orleans.

The two were spotted at the Absinthe House. A source told Entertainment Tonight that they were on a balcony overlooking Bourbon Street and that it was nothing more than an innocent gathering of friends as well as cast and crewmembers.

A rep for Wainwright told ET that it was nothing and that, “There is no validity to the speculation.” A rep for Timberlake has yet to comment on the matter.

Timberlake and Wainwright are currently filming a new movie together titled ‘Palmer’. Timberlake plays a former high-school football star who returns home following a prison sentence. Wainwright portrays a school teacher who develops a relationship with Timberlake.