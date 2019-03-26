Justin Timberlake Left Speechless After Finding Out His Name Is Couple's 'Safe Word'

Over the course of his career, Justin Timberlake has probably seen some strange things and met some interesting fans.

But this couple who attended one of his recent shows might just take the cake.

During his show in Fresno, CA, he stopped to talk to a couple in the front row who were wearing shirts along with a sign that said " My wife's safe word is Justin Timberlake".

Check out the video below!

Video of Justin Timberlake my safeword

-story via dailymail.co.uk