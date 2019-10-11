Watch: First Trailer For Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Starring The Rock Released

When ''Pirates of the Caribbean" first came out, most people wondered how do you make a movie based on a ride?

Well Disney is at it again with the release of the 1st trailer for "Jungle Cruise".  

Check out the trailer below! 

-story via barstoolsports.com 

 

