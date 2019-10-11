Watch: First Trailer For Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Starring The Rock Released
October 11, 2019
When ''Pirates of the Caribbean" first came out, most people wondered how do you make a movie based on a ride?
Well Disney is at it again with the release of the 1st trailer for "Jungle Cruise".
Check out the trailer below!
First trailer for Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ starring @TheRock and Emily Blunt. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/OnjW22OH9k— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 11, 2019
-story via barstoolsports.com