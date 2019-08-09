Jumbo Lucky Charms Marshmallows Coming To Stores In September

If you consider yourself a marshmallow enthusiast then you're in luck.

General Mills and Jet-Puff teamed up and starting in September 2019, stores all across the country will be stocking their shelves with bags of jumbo sized Lucky Charms marshmallows.

Bags will feature famous shapes such as stars, green clovers, blue moons and hearts. They are reported to taste exactly the same as the cereal marshmallows just a lot bigger and fluffier.

General Mills also added that these will not be a limited time only item, but something that will be on sale all year round.

-story via people.com