Tour Bus Carrying Country Music Star Josh Turners Road Crew Fell Off A Cliff

A tour bus carrying country music artist Josh Turners road crew fell off a cliff on Wednesday night after leaving his show at the Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles, California.

News station KSBY confirmed that at least eight-crew members were on the bus; four were taken to a nearby hospital and one was pronounced dead at the scene. The crew bus had only driven about 20 minutes when it suddenly veered off Highway.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver left the road and drove about 20 yards through vegetation until the bus launched off a 50-ft cliff. The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department said that Turner and his band were on a different bus at the time of the crash.

A rep for Josh Turner told People to please keep Josh’s crew in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

“Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss. Please keep the crew, band, and Josh in your thoughts and prayers.”