Jon Bon Jovi’s New Jersey Home Is Listed For Sale At An Insane Price

July 22, 2019
Living in the former home of rock star sounds like a great idea, until the price tag is revealed. According to reports, Jon Bon Jovi’s New Jersey home is up for sale. The home is listed on Christie’s International Real Estate, for an incredible amount. Basically one would have to be ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ to afford it, or at least have written a song of that caliber.

The massive riverside estate, owned by Jon Bon Jovi is located in Middletown, New Jersey in Monmouth County. The home is currently listed on Christie’s International Real Estate’s website for $20 million. However, when contacted the representatives said they could not readily discuss price.

Jon Bon Jovi’s home is described as an “18,000-square-foot stucco and limestone home, detailed with a double wide entrance driveway, brick courtyards, French balconies, tall and wide mullioned windows, historic and wrought iron ornate accents, arched alcove windows, slate roofs, tall chimneys and copper gutters." Photos of the home can be seen here.

The six bedroom, seven bathroom home was built in 1999, and includes an elevator. The mansion is on water, and comes with a dock and boat lift as well. Not a bad way to live if you can afford to live like Jon Bon Jovi.

