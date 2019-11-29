Johnny Depp is producing a musical about Michael Jackson, told from the point of view of his glove.

The musical will be based on the play ‘For the Love of Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as Told by His Glove,’ which has been written by Julien Nitzberg. The musical is described as 'a fresh, revisionist look at the strange forces that shaped Jackson and the scandals that bedeviled him' the musical will debut in Los Angeles, California on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 8p.m. at The Carl Sagan & Ann Druyan Theater at the Center for Inquiry West.

‘For The Love of a Glove’ stars Jerry Minor in the title role Thrhil-lha, known as The Glove, and Eric B. Anthony as Michael Jackson.

The performance will also feature actors starring with human-sized realistic Japanese Bunraku-style puppets to portray members resembling the Jackson 5, Donny Osmond, Emmanuel Lewis, Corey Feldman and Bubbles the Chimp. An announcement of the supporting cast will come soon. Tickets are on sale now!

