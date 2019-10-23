Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan Wanted Man Is Released

Listen to a piece of music history. A Video for 'Wanted Man' from Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash was put on YouTube on Monday.

Dylan wrote the song for Cash back in 1969 and recorded it for his live album "At San Quentin".

When listening to the song you can hear that cash didn't know the lyrics that well and a little bit of fumbling here and there and even chuckling at his mistakes. He only learned the song a week earlier.





Video of Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash - Wanted Man (Take 1)

Via Rolling Stone