John Lennon's Killer Fighting For Parole For The 10th Time

Mark David Chapman, the guy who killed John Lennon back in Dec. 8, 1980 is going to fight for parole, AGAIN!

Chapman is scheduled to meet with the New York parole board for the 10th time to see if he can get released.

Chapman, now 63 years old, is serving a 20 year-to-life sentence in prison. He shot and killed Lennon outside his apartment in Manhattan.

He fought for parole roughly two years ago where they denied him again. The board describes Chapman's murder as "selfish and evil."

via NBCDFW