Joaquin Phoenix Reveals The Real Life Inspiration Behind His ‘Joker’ Laugh

Ten years after Heath Ledger’s legendary performance as the Joker, and three years since Jared Leto’s disastrous effort, the Batman villain is two months away from returning to the big screen. Joaquin Phoenix has been tabbed to portray the Joker in this solo origin story directed by Todd Phillips, and the pressure has been on since day one. Talking about the character, Phoenix revealed he studied a real life, little known ailment, to form his version of the Joker’s iconic laugh.

Joaquin Phoenix revealed that he studied victims of PLC (Pathological Laughter or Crying) to craft his take on #Joker’s evil laugh: https://t.co/EW9Z60MFCm pic.twitter.com/PxnvELhByD — IndieWire (@IndieWire) August 15, 2019

In order to perfect the Joker’s evil laugh, Phoenix wanted to go his own route, studying the victims of Pathological Laughter or Crying (PLC). According to Phoenix he “saw videos showing people suffering from pathological laughter, a mental illness that makes mimicry uncontrollable.” PLC causes involuntary laughter or crying, usually separate from a conventional trigger.

Every Joker actor ever:

“I just tried the laugh until I found the one that felt creepy enough.”



Joaquin Phoenix:

“I researched to find the basis of why he laughs.” https://t.co/lvxkvmkZMD pic.twitter.com/pWOD399Z8B — Leonardo Oliveira (@Leo_Rafael99) August 15, 2019

So I just seen a trailer for Joker with Joaquin Phoenix I think the dude may have nailed it if the writers didn't completely screw it up... His laugh in the trailer is super solid... — Robie Easterling (@Beastlydowns) August 10, 2019

If Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker suffers from pathological laughter, Inappropriate involuntary laughing or crying due to a nervous system disorder, then I can see him showing up to the comedy club to laugh even when jokes aren’t funny because it’s the only place where he feels normal pic.twitter.com/Tip6JJOU9Z — Angel Amaral (@BluRayAngel) August 15, 2019

Clearly Joaquin Phoenix is taking this role very seriously, and fans of the Joker, along with the actor seem to appreciate his effort. Of course, playing the Joker always comes with criticism. Hopefully Phoenix’s performance gives the fans what they want. ‘Joker’ is set to hit theaters nationwide in October.

