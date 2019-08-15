Joaquin Phoenix Reveals The Real Life Inspiration Behind His ‘Joker’ Laugh

The Actor Is Set To Play The Batman Villain, The Joker, In A Solo Origin Story Film

August 15, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Joaquin_Phoenix

Press Association

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Movies & TV

Ten years after Heath Ledger’s legendary performance as the Joker, and three years since Jared Leto’s disastrous effort, the Batman villain is two months away from returning to the big screen. Joaquin Phoenix has been tabbed to portray the Joker in this solo origin story directed by Todd Phillips, and the pressure has been on since day one. Talking about the character, Phoenix revealed he studied a real life, little known ailment, to form his version of the Joker’s iconic laugh.

In order to perfect the Joker’s evil laugh, Phoenix wanted to go his own route, studying the victims of Pathological Laughter or Crying (PLC). According to Phoenix he “saw videos showing people suffering from pathological laughter, a mental illness that makes mimicry uncontrollable.” PLC causes involuntary laughter or crying, usually separate from a conventional trigger.

Clearly Joaquin Phoenix is taking this role very seriously, and fans of the Joker, along with the actor seem to appreciate his effort. Of course, playing the Joker always comes with criticism. Hopefully Phoenix’s performance gives the fans what they want. ‘Joker’ is set to hit theaters nationwide in October.

Via Indie Wire

Tags: 
Joaquin Phoenix
batman
The Joker
'Joker'
Todd Phillips
Laugh
PLC
Pathological Laughter or Crying

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes