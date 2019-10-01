Joaquin Phoenix Developed A Disorder After Losing 52lbs For The Role Of Joker

Joaquin Phoenix Develops a Disorder

October 1, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

© Xinhua

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Headlines
Movies & TV

Joaquin Phoenix says the weight loss he had to do for joker made him developed a disorder.

Phoenix agreed to lose 52lbs for the role of Joker for the director Todd Phillips who thought the character should be thin.

Phoenix says  “Once you reach the target weight, everything changes, like so much of what’s difficult is waking up every day and being obsessed over like 0.3 pounds. Right? And you really develop like a disorder. I mean, it’s wild.”

Even though struggling mentally with the large amount of weight lost in such a short time period, Phoenix physically felt much better. 

“As it turns out, that impacts your psychology, and you really start to go mad when you lose that much weight in that amount of time,” Phoenix said.

Via Yahoo Entertainment

Tags: 
Joaquin Phoenix
Joker
Movie
disorder

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes