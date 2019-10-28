Joan Jett To Be Inducted Into The IEBA Hall of Fame

The IEBA (International Entertainment Buyers Association) will be honoring Joan Jett this week by inducting her into their Hall of Fame.

“It's a great cross section of people who've done a lot of great things for our industry,” said IEBA chairman Bob Babisch. He also added that the organization began inducting events into their Hall of Fame as well.

“It is the 100th anniversary of the Delaware State Fair,” says Babisch of 2019's final inductee. “State fairs have been synonymous with country music for a lot of years.”

Babisch continued saying, “A lot of bands through the years have come in here and done showcases and then done very well in their careers.” “It's for the buyers get a chance to see bands they haven't seen before and to get new artists out there. Even old artists go out there and get seen by talent buyers. It is a lot of talent buyers in one room. You can't go wrong with that.”

-story via billboard.com