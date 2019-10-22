The Dior Wedding Dress Jennifer Lawrence Wore Had It's Own Hotel Room Before The Ceremony

You know you've reached a certain level of star power when your wedding dress gets it's very own hotel room.

And that's exactly what Jennifer Lawrence did for her Dior wedding dress.

It was revealed that Dior's whole design team flew in a day before the wedding from Paris and "held her dress in a private guest room at the Hotel Viking." And when it came time for Lawrence to get ready, "The entire Dior team loaded the dress in the car the morning of the wedding."

So not only did her dress have it's own room, but basically it's own security team as well.

-story via sheknows.com