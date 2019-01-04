Jimmy Buffett Is Coming Back To DFW: But Isn't Playing In Frisco

Get ready for a change of venue, Parrotheads.

The good news: Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band are coming back to DFW. The bad (or maybe so-so) news: they're not playing Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

The legendary singer/songwriter and his band will play Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on June 8th at 8:00pm.

When it all comes down to it, the change of location isn't such a big deal: especially considering Buffett didn't play around here at all last year. Still, fans really enjoyed doing some deluxe tailgating in Frisco (some as much as 36 hours leading up to the concert). Good news, though: tailgating and RVs will be allowed at Dos Equis Pavilion during the upcoming Buffett concert.

FYI: tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, January 11th.

Source: GuideLive

