Nikes Filled With Holy Water Nicknamed 'Jesus Shoes' Sell Out In Minutes Despite Price Tag

Designer shoes with holy water injected into the soles have sold out in minutes of their release.

Being branded as "Jesus Shoes", the sneakers' soles contain water from the Jordan River that is blessed by a priest. And what did a pair of these set people back?

A whopping $3,000!

MSCHF is a Brooklyn-based creative label and are responsible for creating the shoe. The shoes are all-white Nike Air Max 97s but are not affiliated with Nike. The water is visible in the see-through soles with coloring added to create more visibility. The shoes also feature the Bible verse Matthew 14:25 which refers to Jesus walking on water stiched on the side.

They also contain frankincense-scented insoles, a crucifix threaded through the laces, and a red sole, which references the red shoes traditionally worn by past Popes. Plus the shoebox has an angel and seal that resembles the official papal seal.

“We thought of that Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas collab, where they were selling shoes that [advertised> a beverage company that sells iced tea at bodegas,” head of commerce Daniel Greenberg said. “So we wanted to make a statement about how absurd collab culture has gotten.” “We were wondering, what would a collab with Jesus Christ look like?” he added.

