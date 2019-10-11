Nikes Filled With Holy Water Nicknamed 'Jesus Shoes' Sell Out In Minutes Despite Price Tag

October 11, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
shoes

Paul Kane / Stringer

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

Designer shoes with holy water injected into the soles have sold out in minutes of their release.  

Being branded as "Jesus Shoes", the sneakers' soles contain water from the Jordan River that is blessed by a priest.  And what did a pair of these set people back?

A whopping $3,000! 

MSCHF is a Brooklyn-based creative label and are responsible for creating the shoe.  The shoes are all-white Nike Air Max 97s but are not affiliated with Nike.  The water is visible in the see-through soles with coloring added to create more visibility.  The shoes also feature the Bible verse Matthew 14:25 which refers to Jesus walking on water stiched on the side.  

They also contain frankincense-scented insoles, a crucifix threaded through the laces, and a red sole, which references the red shoes traditionally worn by past Popes.  Plus the shoebox has an angel and seal that resembles the official papal seal.  

Отвлечёмся от темы Трэвиса. В Нью-Йорке разработали специальную модель кроссовок #NikeAirMax97. Обувь от называется #JesusShoes, слоган – «Ходи по воде». Сверху #кроссовки украшены стальным распятием, в подошвы закачана святая вода из реки Иордан. Цвет стельки – красный, как обувь у папы римского, а сбоку написан номер фрагмента из Евангелия от Матфея, где говорится о прогулках Иисуса по воде («MT 14:25»). Теперь все, у кого есть 3000$, могут ходить по воде)))))))

A post shared by ---------------- ---------- (@sneakers_in4_) on

“We thought of that Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas collab, where they were selling shoes that [advertised> a beverage company that sells iced tea at bodegas,” head of commerce Daniel Greenberg said. “So we wanted to make a statement about how absurd collab culture has gotten.”  “We were wondering, what would a collab with Jesus Christ look like?” he added.

-story via fox4news.com

 

 

 

Tags: 
Nike
shoes
Jesus
holy water
designer
MSCHF
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes