Jessica Alba Reveals Which Tattoo She Regrets The Most

The Actress Said She Tried To Get It Lasered, But It’s Still There

July 19, 2019
Angela Chase
Jessica_Alba

Sipa USA

Getting a tattoo as a teenager can be fun, but it may lead to regrets later in life. That was the case for Jessica Alba, who recently spoke on the tattoo she regrets getting the most. According to the actress even attempts to laser the tattoo off her have failed.

@_dr_woo_ #drwoo Honor Gemini ♊️ Haven Leo ♌️ Hayes Capricorn ♑️ #hideawayatsuitex

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Jessica Alba has a few tattoos, but it was the one she got when she was a teenager that she regrets the most. According to Alba, the tattoo is “kind of a tramp stamp.” The tattoo is of a bow on the middle of her lower back. The actress said she is also trying to remove flowers that are tattooed on her neck.

“I got it when I was, like, 17 and I’m so irritated that I got it. I got it lasered many times and it’s not coming out," said the actress. Of course, that doesn’t mean Jessica Alba regrets all her tattoos. She also said the recent tattoos she got representing her three kids is one of her favorites.

Speaking of her tattoos, Jessica Alba said, “I really wanted to think about what would be meaningful over time, because when you get something when you're 17 and now you're 38, you’re like, 'Hmm, don’t know if that’s too meaningful.’” While there are some tattoos Alba wishes she could get rid of, at least she has a story to tell.

Via Yahoo!

