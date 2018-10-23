Jerry Springer To Host 'Judge Jerry' Next Fall

Jerry Springer will have a new show called Judge Jerry premiering next fall, after airing their 28th and final season of The Jerry Springer Show.

Springer, who's a former attorney, news anchor, politician, will wear a judge's robe and will handle small claims, the show will be produced by NBCUniversal.

The new show is expected to replace the time slot of Jerry Springer.

Springer, 74, has a law degree from Northwestern University, was Robert F. Kennedy's campaign adviser in 1968, former mayor of Cincinnati, was a top-rated news anchor in Cincinnati, a news commentator in Chicago and a political commentator for MSNBC.

