Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Engagement Party in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one step closer to saying  their "I do's." As they celebrated their an engagement party in Los Angeles on Friday night. The celebration occured almost seven months after the former New York Yankee proposed to Lopez.  JLo and Arod got engaged in March.

"She said yes ♥️," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of J.Lo's hand with a ring on her finger.

she said yes ♥️

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

JLo posted the same photo, adding, "♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️." 

J.Lo's best friend, , Leah Remini,  posted a stunning selfie of the two on her Instagram.

#reunitedanditfeelssogood

A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on

"#reunitedanditfeelssogood," Remini captioned the slideshow, which also features pics with Lopez's manager, Benny Medina, and Angelo Pagan.

Carole Bayer Sager also shared a photo with the bride-to-be. "With @jlo and @leahremini It happened last night! #engagementparty xc," she wrote on her post.

With @jlo and @leahremini It happened last night! #engagementparty xc

A post shared by carole b sager (@carolebayersager) on

As of now sources say and JLo and soon to be hubby are still figuring out their wedding plans. 

"We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans" she revealed.

But what she does know is that her 11-year-old son, Max wil walk he down the aisle.

Via: ET

