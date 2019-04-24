Jennifer Garner Lands Cover Of People’s Most Beautiful Issue

Every year, People Magazine celebrates someone on the cover of their “Beautiful Issue.” This year, that honor goes to actress Jennifer Garner, who stopped by ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to reveal her new cover on Tuesday.

Video of PEOPLE&#039;s Beautiful Issue 2019 Cover Star Revealed!

In typical Jennifer Garner fashion, her response to the reveal was, “This is so embarrassing, I mean seriously.” The 47 year old actress also joked that having her on the cover makes People “a magazine for AARP.” The cover photo features Garner sitting on the hood of a car, wearing a sleeveless top, with a skirt and boots.

The cover story on Jennifer Garner will focus on her balancing Hollywood, business and her family. The Texas born actress told People, “I'm starting to get to the point where I realize this job is not going to be forever.”

Garner was excited about the honor, but said “I have never been more nervous than I am today. I don't know, I guess I just thought you guys would boo." No one is booing this decision, as Jennifer Garner is well deserving of “The Beautiful Issue.” People Magazine’s “Beautiful Issue” will hit newsstands Friday.

Via CNN