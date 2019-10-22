Jenna Dewan's Split from Channing Tatum Was Because She Was 'Hurting'

Even though it's been a while since Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum split, fans are still wondering what caused the "Step Up" couple to call it quits.

Well, in her new book "Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day", Dewan opened up about what ultimately happend.

“I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter.” She added, “First and foremost, I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting.”

“The public saw Channing and I in this idealized romanticized light,” she said before admitting, “This made things difficult for me because I like being as honest and real as I can.”

She also said the pair had decided to divorce right before she began filming "World of Dance's" 2nd season.

-story via cosmopolitan.com