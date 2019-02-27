Jenna Bush Hager Officially Named Co-Host Of ‘Today’ Show’s Fourth Hour

President Bush’s Daughter Will Replace Kathy Lee Gifford, Who Is Retiring In April

February 27, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Jenna Bush Hager is about to become a permanent fixture on the fourth hour of The ‘Today’ Show. The Texas woman, and daughter of President George W. Bush’s, will officially be replacing Kathy Lee Gifford as Hoda Kotb’s co-host.

The news, which Kathy Lee Gifford called, “the worst-kept secret in showbusiness,” was announced on Tuesday by NBC. Jenna Bush Hager, who has been appearing on the network for years, said she was especially touched by her father’s reaction to the news.

Fan reaction came in swiftly as the news broke. While many said they would miss Kathy Lee Gifford, overall it seemed most fans of the ‘Today’ show’s fourth hour were happy with the decision.

Kathy Lee Gifford will be retiring in April, so fans will have some time before they have to say goodbye. Jenna Bush Hager may be the perfect replacement, but fans still had one request; the 10 a.m. wine drinking must continue.

