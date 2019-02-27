Jenna Bush Hager Officially Named Co-Host Of ‘Today’ Show’s Fourth Hour

Jenna Bush Hager is about to become a permanent fixture on the fourth hour of The ‘Today’ Show. The Texas woman, and daughter of President George W. Bush’s, will officially be replacing Kathy Lee Gifford as Hoda Kotb’s co-host.

Another Texas woman on TV! https://t.co/NdvoMk5geM — GuideLive (@GuideLive) February 27, 2019

The news, which Kathy Lee Gifford called, “the worst-kept secret in showbusiness,” was announced on Tuesday by NBC. Jenna Bush Hager, who has been appearing on the network for years, said she was especially touched by her father’s reaction to the news.

So thrilled for my sweet friend, @JennaBushHager. She will be a beautiful addition to this show that I have grown to love so much. @hodakotb is one blessed Hoda Mama. pic.twitter.com/DJQskFRFoi — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) February 26, 2019

Fan reaction came in swiftly as the news broke. While many said they would miss Kathy Lee Gifford, overall it seemed most fans of the ‘Today’ show’s fourth hour were happy with the decision.

Hate to see you go KLG but oh so HAPPY @jennabushhager is joining Hoda!!! — Sherri Schulze (@SherriSchulze) February 26, 2019

Kathy Lee Gifford will be retiring in April, so fans will have some time before they have to say goodbye. Jenna Bush Hager may be the perfect replacement, but fans still had one request; the 10 a.m. wine drinking must continue.

Via GuideLive