Jennifer Aniston Spent Thanksgiving With An Ex And Another Famous ‘Friend’

Her 'Friendsgiving' included many famous guest

November 28, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Jennifer Aniston

Credit: Imagn/© USA TODAY

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Headlines

Jennifer Aniston is close to a lot of people and every year she hostess her annual ‘Friendsgiving’ celebration.  This year was no different as she invited over many friends and even an ex.

Last year, when she came on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel brought up the topic of her Friendsgiving celebration and suggested for Friendsgiving 2019 she serve a different cuisine, like Mexican food. He proposed she break out of the ordinary traditional Thanksgiving food. 

Aniston, granted Kimmel’s wish and made the Mexican cuisine as Kimmel had challenged. She posted on Instagram a plate of enchiladas.

Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

Kimmel, jokingly laughs saying, “Finally someone listens to me.”

Besides Kimmel there were many other celebrities who attended the fiesta at Aniston’s place, including her ex-husband. Actor and film-maker Justin Theroux.  Theroux shared the gathering on his Instagram story were many other guest can be spotted. In the group of friends, where Theroux wrote, “Very, very thankful for these friends and these nights.”

HBDJ❤ XO

A post shared by @ justintheroux on

One of the guest included in his story was no other than Aniston’s former ‘Friends’ co-star, Courtney Cox. In Theroux Instagram story he captured Cox saying, “Jen, I love you so  much!” she tells Theroux to  stop filming her, but then changes her mind.

Looks like Aniston’s Friendsgiving party was a success.

Via: Cheat Sheet

Tags: 
Friendsgiving
Jennifer Aniston
Jimmy Kimmel
Courtney
Justin Theroux
Enchiladas
thanksgiving
Ex-Husband