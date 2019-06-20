'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot' Will Have A Stan Lee Tribute According To Kevin Smith

June 20, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Kevin Smith

Tommaso Boddi / Stringer

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

With "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot'' inching ever closer to it's release date, some fans have had one particular question on their mind.  

Will there be a Stan Lee tribute in the film?  

Well, thanks to a response tweet from Kevin Smith, we now know that there will be a tribute at some point in the film to Stan ''the man'' Lee.  

Whatever the tribute is, we're more than certain Smith will do Stan justice.

-story via comicbook.com  

 

Tags: 
Stan Lee
kevin smith
tribute
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
movies
News
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes