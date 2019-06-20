'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot' Will Have A Stan Lee Tribute According To Kevin Smith

With "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot'' inching ever closer to it's release date, some fans have had one particular question on their mind.

Will there be a Stan Lee tribute in the film?

Well, thanks to a response tweet from Kevin Smith, we now know that there will be a tribute at some point in the film to Stan ''the man'' Lee.

Whatever the tribute is, we're more than certain Smith will do Stan justice.

-story via comicbook.com