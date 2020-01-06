Only Jason Momoa Could Wear A Tank Top To The Golden Globes

At the start of the Golden Globes, you can see Jason Momoa wear a nice suit jacket on the red carpet.

As we get into the start of the black-tie award show we see that jacket come off and a Jason Momoa gun show has taken over the Golden Globes.

Twitter users had great reactions to seeing this event unfold.

All day today: "It's the roaring 20s, men should start wearing three-piece suits everywhere"

Tonight: "Jason Momoa wearing a tank top to a black tie event is the future we want" — Matthew Phillion (@mattphillion) January 6, 2020

OK but can we talk about #JasonMomoa stripping down to a tank top at the #GoldenGlobes. ----

pic.twitter.com/KM2jHYi9Pm — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) January 6, 2020

My sexual orientation is Jason Momoa in a tank top at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/h0wwCl47Oa — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2020

Via Yahoo