Only Jason Momoa Could Wear A Tank Top To The Golden Globes
Only Jason Momoa could rock This look at a formal event.
January 6, 2020
At the start of the Golden Globes, you can see Jason Momoa wear a nice suit jacket on the red carpet.
As we get into the start of the black-tie award show we see that jacket come off and a Jason Momoa gun show has taken over the Golden Globes.
Twitter users had great reactions to seeing this event unfold.
All day today: "It's the roaring 20s, men should start wearing three-piece suits everywhere"— Matthew Phillion (@mattphillion) January 6, 2020
Tonight: "Jason Momoa wearing a tank top to a black tie event is the future we want"
OK but can we talk about #JasonMomoa stripping down to a tank top at the #GoldenGlobes. ----— PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) January 6, 2020
pic.twitter.com/KM2jHYi9Pm
My sexual orientation is Jason Momoa in a tank top at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/h0wwCl47Oa— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2020
Via Yahoo