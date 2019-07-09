Jason Momoa Shamed By Fans For His 'Dad Bod'

It truly seems as though no one is ever safe from the internet.

It's newest victim: "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.

After shots of him on vacation with his family surfaced online, many were quick to body shame the actor pointing out that he now has a "dad bod" and lost all his muscles.

However, there are still many out there coming to his defense and pointing out that he still looks better than most dads out there.

How is this a dad bod? Dad’s wish they have this bod. Put some damn respect on Jason Momoa’s name pic.twitter.com/DSaxvF6ajQ — D Fretter (@dfretter_) July 8, 2019

-story via yahoo.com