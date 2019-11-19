Emilia Clarke Reveals Jason Momoa Came To Her Defense Over 'GoT' Nude Scenes

In a recent interview, Emilia Clarke revealed she felt pushed into her nude scenes.

“Now things are very different, and I am a lot more savvy with what I am comfortable with and what I’m okay with doing,” she said.

“I have had fights on set before when I am like, ‘No, sheet stays up.’ And they are like ‘You don’t want to disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.’ And I’m like ‘F— you.’ “ And before reading the script for "GoT" Season 1, Clarke had no idea how much nudity was going to be required of her.

“Obviously I took the job and they sent me the scripts,” she said. “I was reading them, and I was like ‘Oh, there’s the catch. Okay, all right then.’ But I came fresh from drama school, and I was like, ‘Approach this like a job. If it’s in the script, it’s clearly needed, then this is what this is, and I’m going to make sense of it, and this is my job, and that’s what I’m going to do, and everything is going to be cool.’ “

She continued saying, “So, I kind of came to terms with that beforehand.”

“Going into doing it, I was in such another world of like, I’m floating through this first season. I have no idea what I’m doing. I have no idea what any of this is, I have never been on a film set like this before. I’ve been on a film set twice before then, and now I’m on a film set completely naked and I don’t know what to do and I don’t know what’s expected of me.”

But thanks to co-star Jason Momoa, those scenes became a lot easier to deal with.

“It was definitely hard, which is why the scenes when I got to do them with Jason were wonderful,” she recalled. “Because he was like, ‘No, sweetie, this isn’t okay.’ And I was like ‘Oh.’ “

-story via yahoo.com