[Video] Jamie Foxx Hilariously Breaks Character While Playing George Jefferson In Live TV Special

Anything can happen during live television, and Jamie Foxx learned that the hard way Wednesday night. The actor was a part of ABC’s ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ tribute to Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons.’ Foxx hilariously messed up his lines and broke character while playing George Jefferson.

Jamie Foxx flubbed a line during ABC's #AllInTheFamily live special and his reaction is hilarious. -- https://t.co/RopKaUjr7V — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 23, 2019

The live special, produced by Jimmy Kimmel, recreated episodes of two iconic shows from the 70’s, ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons,’ both created by Norman Lear. The special brought in a number of famous actors to portray the shows’ characters, including Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson. While performing the ‘All in the Family’ episode, Foxx broke character when he slipped up delivering one of his lines, garnering a huge laugh from the audience.

Jamie Foxx messing up his linehttps://t.co/0F0cmrDAAN — Joe Shumway (@shum69) May 23, 2019

Other than that one moment, both episodes went by without incident. The live performance saw Woody Harrelson as Archie Bunker and Marisa Tomei as his wife Edith. Along with Foxx, Wanda Sykes portrayed his wife Louise, while Will Ferrell, Kerry Washington, Ike Barinholtz, Ellie Kemper and others filled out the rest of the cast.

The highlight of the night happened towards the end, as original cast member Marla Gibbs returned to play Florence Johnston, The Jeffersons’ maid. Overall, the live performance was praised by fans, as they successfully recreated two classic shows without issue.

Via US Magazine