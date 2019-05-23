[Video] Jamie Foxx Hilariously Breaks Character While Playing George Jefferson In Live TV Special

The Flub Happened During ABC’s ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’ Tribute To ‘All In The Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons’

May 23, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Jamie_Foxx

Sipa USA

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Movies & TV

Anything can happen during live television, and Jamie Foxx learned that the hard way Wednesday night. The actor was a part of ABC’s ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ tribute to Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons.’ Foxx hilariously messed up his lines and broke character while playing George Jefferson.

The live special, produced by Jimmy Kimmel, recreated episodes of two iconic shows from the 70’s, ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons,’ both created by Norman Lear. The special brought in a number of famous actors to portray the shows’ characters, including Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson. While performing the ‘All in the Family’ episode, Foxx broke character when he slipped up delivering one of his lines, garnering a huge laugh from the audience.

Other than that one moment, both episodes went by without incident. The live performance saw Woody Harrelson as Archie Bunker and Marisa Tomei as his wife Edith. Along with Foxx, Wanda Sykes portrayed his wife Louise, while Will Ferrell, Kerry Washington, Ike Barinholtz, Ellie Kemper and others filled out the rest of the cast.

The highlight of the night happened towards the end, as original cast member Marla Gibbs returned to play Florence Johnston, The Jeffersons’ maid. Overall, the live performance was praised by fans, as they successfully recreated two classic shows without issue.

Via US Magazine

Tags: 
Jamie Foxx
Wanda Sykes
Jimmy Kimmel
Woody Harrelson
Marisa Tomei
All in the Family
The Jeffersons
Live TV Special

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes