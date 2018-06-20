James Van Der Beek Shares Home Birth Pic, Inlcudes Placenta In A Mixing Bowl

Congrats to James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly on the birth of their fifth child, baby girl Gwendolyn. Their little bundle of joy arrived last Friday, just in time for Father's Day.

Needless to say, no one is more proud than dad. His Instagram feed is already full of pics of his new baby girl. However, there's one pic in particular that's seems to weirding people out.

Allow us to explain...James and his wife are advocates for home birth. The couple had their fifth baby at home in their own bedroom. Now, there's nothing grotesque in the photo, just a little placenta sitting in a mixing bowl on the floor.

Look, we love you James, but we're NEVER eating dinner at your house. We know where your bowls have been. Sorry.